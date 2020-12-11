Drug mafia will be nailed down completely: CM Chouhan

Indore: Reiterating his government’s commitment to go all out against drug mafias and all those involved in the racket, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said everyone involved would be nailed down. He, however, said drug addicts would be ensured all treatment.

Chouhan said this while interacting with the media here at the city airport on

Friday evening. He was on a brief visit to the city to participate in

some of marriage receptions.

CM Chouhan also said the pro-activeness of rehab centres would be multiplied and the state would beef up the anti-drug campaigns to ensure that the youth stay away from such perils. He also praised the actions taken by the administration in the city in the past.

Earlier, he e-inaugurated the ‘Nasha Mukti Kendra’ (Rehabilitation

Centre) located at Banganga from the VIP cabin of the city airport. On

this occasion MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Tulsi

Silavat and BJP leaders were also present.

Mobile Drug de-addiction units soon: Dr Pawan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner, said mobile drug de-addiction units will be launched in the city soon. Informing about the initiatives being taken for the eradication of drug-addiction, Dr Sharma said drug treatment center (drug de-addiction centre) has been started in the city on Friday at Banganga. It is approved under the drug de-addiction programme. This programme will be implemented by the National Center AIIMS and Regional Center KEM Hospital

Mumbai.

He said through this centre, services like OPD, IPD, free essential medicines and psychological measures such as counseling will be provided for the awareness of the community. The nodal officer of this centre will be Superintendent of Mental Hospital of the city.

Presently a 10-bed ward is being prepared at the center, which will be expanded to a 50-bed capacity within a month. He also said a mobile unit is being started in the city to spread awareness regarding de-addiction and to provide drug-free services to

the people suffering from addiction. Medical officers and staff will also be available in this mobile de-addiction centre.

The Divisional Commissioner informed that Superintendent

Mental Hospital Indore has been appointed as in-charge for the

systematic operation of seven drug de-addiction and rehabilitation

centers operated through the Red Cross Society and NGOs in the

district and the experts of the mental hospital for systematic

supervision and technical guidance at each center. Nodal officer has

been appointed.



Ayurvedic medicines are being used for drug de-addiction at Ankur Drug

De-addiction and Rehabilitation Center Rau, run by NGO. Through which

around 1500 OPD and 150 IPD persons have been treated.