Driver Flees With SUV After Providing Forged ID; Police Launch Manhunt For Accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was hired as a driver by a person, fled with an SUV on the pretext of cleaning it a few days ago. The accused had given a forged identity card to the complainant.

According to the police, Anil Patidar, a resident of Musakhedi, had lodged a complaint that he had hired a driver named Manish Kushwah a few days ago. Kushwah had given an identity card for the verification. On October 11, Kushwah took the car on the pretext of cleaning it and did not return. Patidar then tried to contact him but the accused's mobile number was switched off.

He later lodged a complaint with the police and he has also given the mobile number of the accused to the police. Kushwah also informed the police that he had also reached the address mentioned in the identity card given by Kushwah but he was not found. The police believe that he had used a forged identity card to get the job.

Palasia police station in-charge Manish Mishra informed Free Press that a team has been constituted to search for the accused. CCTV cameras of the area near Geeta Bhawan were also being examined. An investigation was on to know the role of other people in the crime. No arrest was made till the filing of the report.