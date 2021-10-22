Drive against tax evaders: Action against 23 shops in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation continued its intensive drive against tax evaders on Thursday in which it took action against several evaders, including two marriage gardens, a dharamshala, 23 shops and a coaching class.

IMC officials said that Sanskar Garden in Zone 4 had Rs 159,000 pending tax. Methali Brahmin Samaj Dharmashala had Rs 503,524 pending tax. Similar action was taken against Padmashree Marriage Garden and other places.

Action was also taken against 23 shops in several areas of the city, including a coaching class with Rs 75,523 pending tax. In the action, IMC sealed the place and also issued strict orders to their owner to pay the tax in time.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:38 PM IST