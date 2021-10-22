e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:38 PM IST

Drive against tax evaders: Action against 23 shops in Indore

IMC officials said that Sanskar Garden in Zone 4 had Rs 159,000 pending tax. Methali Brahmin Samaj Dharmashala had Rs 503,524 pending tax. Similar action was taken against Padmashree Marriage Garden and other places.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation continued its intensive drive against tax evaders on Thursday in which it took action against several evaders, including two marriage gardens, a dharamshala, 23 shops and a coaching class.

Action was also taken against 23 shops in several areas of the city, including a coaching class with Rs 75,523 pending tax. In the action, IMC sealed the place and also issued strict orders to their owner to pay the tax in time.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:38 PM IST
