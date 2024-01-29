Drishti Manthan 24: Optometrists Blame Increasing Screen Time For Myopia In Kids | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Scrutinising the increasing cases of myopia among children and the increasing prevalence of vision disorder due to excessive screen time, the third National Optometry Conference "Drishti Manthan 24” was organised by the Indore Divisional Optometry Blind Welfare Association, in conjunction with the Optometry Council of India, on Sunday, at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore.

With participation of over 200 optometry specialists (optometrists) from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Karnataka the conference aimed to spread awareness about the disease by discussing its drastic effects and causes. Most of the prominent optometrists claimed that increasing screen time causes Myopia, further increasing the risk of weak eyesight and vision impairment.

Dr Sanjay Mehta, an optometrist from Chennai, said, “Problem arises due to the elongation of the eyeball. High myopia poses a risk of continuously decreasing visual capacity." The conference was organised by the Indore Divisional Optometry Blind Welfare Association, with president optometrist Shailendra Vaishnav, secretary optometrist Dharmendra Aniya, and spokesperson Gajraj Singh Pawar, along with optometrists from across the country participating in it. A commemorative magazine "Drishti Manthan" was launched at the event, providing accurate information on eye disorders and dispelling related myths.

2D- Diet and diabetes effect on vision

Ajit Limaye, head of the Optometry Department at Bharati Vidyapeeth Sangli, Maharashtra, said, “Patients with low vision cannot see with conventional glasses. Omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, vitamin C, and E-rich foods can significantly prevent weak eyesight. Regular exercise for eye health is also essential. A balanced diet is crucial for maintaining healthy eyesight into old age."

Paula Mukherjee, COO of the Optometry Council of India, Bangalore, stated that diabetes also has a serious and negative impact on the eyes. The role of the optometrist is significant in this check-up. With changing lifestyles, more cases of type 2 diabetes are emerging. Through this conference, discussions have been held on how optometrists can screen for diabetic retinopathy and what precautions should be taken.

This information will be vital for optometrists to prevent blindness caused by diabetic retinopathy. In addition, they have been trained to upgrade their practice with modern resources, so that patients can benefit from it."