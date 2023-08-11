 DPR Of Manmad - Indore Railway Line Ready
DPR Of Manmad - Indore Railway Line Ready

Project cost escalates from Rs 10 cr to Rs 22,000 crore.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
DPR Of Manmad - Indore Railway Line Ready | Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sangharsh Samiti said that the work of laying much-awaited railway line between Indore and Manmad has been fast-tracked. The Samiti members had recently met Indore MP Shankar Lalwani.

During the meeting, MP Lalwani informed the delegation that the detailed project report (DPR) of the Indore-Manmad rail line had been prepared and submitted to Railway Board by the Central Railway.

Committee members said that as per the DPR 268-kilometre-long Indore-Manmad rail line would have 300 small and big bridges, nine tunnels of total 20kms and 34 railway stations.

Work on 50-km stretch between Dhulia and Manmad was already underway. Around 2,200 hectares were required for the remaining 218-kms railway line between Indore and Manmad.

Six District Of MP – Maharashtra Will Be Benefited

Six districts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra including Indore, Dhar, Khargone, Barwani (Madhya Pradesh), Dhule and Nashik (Maharashtra) will be benefited from the project.

The total cost of this project will be more than Rs 22,000 crore. Not only this, but the distance between Mumbai and Indore and other southern cities will also cut short once the project complete.

Project Garnered Speed Last Year

After examining the report, Railway Board would send it to NITI Aayog. NITI Aayog will forward it to Union Finance Ministry. The Union Cabinet would put a final seal on it. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took the initiative for Indore-Manmad rail line.

This project was supposed to be done by four agencies. However, absence of financial approval and other reasons put brakes on the project. Later in July 2022, on the request of MP Lalwani, the ministry of railways decided to do it itself.

