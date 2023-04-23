 Double suicide: Friends hang self from a tree in Burhanpur
Double suicide: Friends hang self from a tree in Burhanpur

Sanjay in his suicide note wrote that his lady-love was getting married to another guy

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two friends allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree at a deserted place under the Dhulkot police outpost on Friday night. Outpost in-charge Surendra Singh Rajput said that suicide notes were found in pockets of both bodies.

Deceased’s were identified as Surendra Mandloi and Sanjay. In his suicide note Surendra wrote that he was frustrated with his life. He also apologised to his parents for his act. He further wrote that it was his own decision no family member be blamed for it.

Sanjay in his suicide note wrote that his lady-love was getting married to another guy. As he can’t live without her, he decided to end life.

The police sent the bodies for postmortem.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

