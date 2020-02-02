Don't have addiction of nationalism like Modi...: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: At Indore Marathon event, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Sunday stated that it is necessary to have addiction but of nationalism and not of any drug.

“One should have addition of nationalism just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi has,” he said addressing the gathering.

On the lighter vein, he suggested people not take addiction to such a level that you don’t get marry like Modi.

“Addition of nationalism should be such that it does not last forever,” he added.