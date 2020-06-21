Don’t be judgemental: More & more mind cases coming up

Mental pain is more dramatic than physical pain, but it is more commom and hard to bear. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden. It is easier to say my tooth is aching than to say my heart is broken. –Anonymous
The mind is ill. The mind sulks. And with such difficult times… such symptoms are on the rise. Depression is one of the most common illnesses worldwide and indeed cases have gone on an upward swing after the outbreak of COVID-19. There are many reasons for it like the lockdown, adjustment disorder, temporary unemployment, and others.
However, following the sudden “suicide” death of promising Bollywood actor Sushant Singh, the country has been numbed and has gone into a shock shell. City psychiatrists are also witnessing an increase in footfall of patients to discuss their mental issues.
“About 8 to 10 per cent population may be suffering from some kind of depression and the cases are increasing. Uncertainty, fear of disease, economical conditions and change in routine are some of the major reasons,” psychiatrist Dr Rahul Mathur said.
He said the major problem people are facing is ‘Anhedonia’ i.e. losing interest in activities they used to enjoy once and have a decreased ability to feel pleasure. It’s a major symptom of depression and should be checked.
Another major reason which experts found is the adjustment disorder i.e. adjusting into the new normal of work from home, social distancing, online work, lack of one-to-one communication and others.
Endogenous depression may lead to suicide if not checked
HoD of Psychiatry Department of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Ram Ghulam Razdan said, “Along with adjustment disorders, people are also suffering from endogenous depression which may be in the case of Sushant Singh as well.”
Explaining endogenous depression, Dr Razdan said a patient feels lonely as a vacuum in their life even after having everything. “Initially, people feel hopelessness in everything and always feel lonely. In second stage they have the feeling that there is no reason for them to live and if not checked they can think about the ways to kill themselves,” he said adding “It should be checked in any of these stages or a suicidal tendency develop in patient.”
Depression is treatable with medicines and care
According to the experts, people need to start talking about their mental health with their close friends or family. By taking regular medicines and by discussing the issue, which is called ventilation, can help patient coming out of the depression and to a positive life.
‘Smiling Depression’ is most dangerous
According to Dr Rahul Mathur, about 8 per cent people who are suffering from depression suffer from ‘Smiling Depression’ i.e. one wears a smile on his face but remain depressed from inside. “Such kind of depression is hard to recognize among people as they always looks happy and smiling. It is also dangerous and if not checked, it increases and leads to disorders as well. Many cases of the same are coming to us and needs attention and awareness.”
Also the introvert can develop depression symptoms.
Ways to beat the ‘Depression’ blues
1 Regular exercise keeps you physically and mentally fit
2 Bond of sharing: always discuss happy and sad moments with loved ones
3 Talk to you doctor: follow treatment
4 Meditation helps in focusing on positivity
