Don’t be judgemental: More & more mind cases coming up

Mental pain is more dramatic than physical pain, but it is more commom and hard to bear. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden. It is easier to say my tooth is aching than to say my heart is broken. –Anonymous

The mind is ill. The mind sulks. And with such difficult times… such symptoms are on the rise. Depression is one of the most common illnesses worldwide and indeed cases have gone on an upward swing after the outbreak of COVID-19. There are many reasons for it like the lockdown, adjustment disorder, temporary unemployment, and others.

However, following the sudden “suicide” death of promising Bollywood actor Sushant Singh, the country has been numbed and has gone into a shock shell. City psychiatrists are also witnessing an increase in footfall of patients to discuss their mental issues.

“About 8 to 10 per cent population may be suffering from some kind of depression and the cases are increasing. Uncertainty, fear of disease, economical conditions and change in routine are some of the major reasons,” psychiatrist Dr Rahul Mathur said.