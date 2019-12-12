Don’t be daunted by vastness of course, work methodically, says Social Science subject expert Pallavi Thergaonkar

Indore: At first glance Social Science might appear daunting given the vastness of the course material, but if you break down your subjects into manageable sections and keenly observe the world around you, it will become much easier to master the subjects. Also it is one of the most scoring for students attempting CBSE Class X board examination 2019-20.

Guiding on how can students organise studying and attempting the examination to score well, Social Science subject expert Pallavi Thergaonkar suggests the following:

New paper pattern for Social Science

This year the CBSE has changed the paper pattern. It is more objective based now. The paper pattern will be as follows:

Q.1 to Q.20: There will be 20 one mark questions, which will be divided in multiple choice questions, fill in the blanks, match the Pair and True-False questions.

Q. 21 to Q. 28: total 8 questions will be 3 marks each

Q. 29 to Q.34: total 6 Questions will be of 5 marks each

Q. 35 is a Map based question in which two parts will be there 35(A) Geography map of 4 marks. And 35(B) History map which will be of 2 marks

How to prepare for examination?

Since the objective type pattern is coming for the very first time, it requires different type of preparation.

You have your read the NCERT books thoroughly. You must underline the important points while reading. You must read each chapter at least 4 times to get each small detail.

Writing practice is a very important part for the preparation. You learn the things but without writing practice, you will not recollect it at the time of writing the answers. Once you write the answer, then check it extensively and you will able to point out your own mistakes. And it is been observed that if you point out your own mistake it will be corrected forever

Try and solve more and more objective type Questions

For preparation of 3 & 5 markers solve the previous year’s papers

While practicing for the Map Divide the map points chapter wise and then practice individually for each chapter.

While attempting the previous year's paper create a perfect environment. Stick to the timings, which will help you in improving your writing speed

While preparing the chapters, note down the doubts and get it cleared from your teachers

Subject-wise studying strategy

History: learn the timeline and the facts will be learned easily. History answers should be to the point and don't write unwanted matter to make your answer big

Democratic Politics: facts and reasons both are equally important. In some of the answers you can give the example from our day to day life. This will confirm your understanding and command on the subject

Geography: your preparation will be different chapter wise. Like in some of the chaps Flowchart presentation will make the things easier. While in others all the individual details required to practice. As in Agriculture chapter, you have to learn climatic and Geographical conditions for each crop. And in Mineral and Energy Flow chart will work.

Economics: the preparation is quite different here you can make the flow chart but also you have to give the examples from Present day scenario. Remember economics answers should be full of examples

Remember: Don't panic by counting the number of chapter. Even if you start studying now, you will be able to score high with constant & continuous.

Writing the examination to score well

For writing the Board paper, the paper presentation is very crucial. Your first impression on the first few pages will create a nice impression. And it will help you scoring high.

For a 3 market you must write 3 to 4 points.

For a 5 marker there should be 5 to 7 points. If needed explain the points.

For all the Give Reason Questions you must give the reason as a point and then explain it. Try to highlight the important points with pencil.