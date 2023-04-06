Doctor, artisans honoured with Padma Shri

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Munishveer Chander Davar and artisans Ramesh Parmar and Shanti Parmar from Madhya Pradesh have been honoured with Padma Shri for the year 2023. President Droupadi Murmu conferred them with the coveted award at Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Wednesday.
Dr Davar has been awarded in the field of Medicine. He is a physician who has been treating people in Jabalpur for the last 50 years. He has been treating patients at a nominal fee of Rs 2 since 1972 and Rs 20 from November 2021.
Ramesh and Shanti Parmar awarded jointly.
Artisan Ramesh and Shanti have been engaged in making tribal dolls, traditional tribal dress and tribal toys for the last 30 years.
