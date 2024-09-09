 Disturbing! Video Clip Of Unresponsive Indian Jackal Being Dragged Surfaces After Wild Canid Attack
Disturbing! Video Clip Of Unresponsive Indian Jackal Being Dragged Surfaces After Wild Canid Attack

Indian jackal incident spurs outcry in Khandwa.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A troubling video has surfaced online showing a man dragging an unresponsive Indian jackal by a string tied around its neck in Khandwa.? This incident follows a series of bites attributed to a wild canid, which attacked five individuals in the area. The victims were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Khandwa and given anti-rabies shots and other medicines, the forest official said. The local community is deeply concerned as the situation unfolds.

Official response and local claims

A forest official confirmed on Sunday that they are currently verifying the authenticity of the video. Residents reportedly claim that the jackal was captured after the attacks but became unresponsive shortly thereafter. They allege that when the villagers left the animal behind, it eventually fled into a nearby forested area.

This incident coincides with a heightened awareness of wildlife threats in the region, particularly regarding reported wolf invasions in Bahraich district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. In a related attack, a wild dog-like animal assaulted three men and two women who were sleeping outside in Malgaon village, approximately 20 kilometres from Khandwa. The bitten individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated with anti-rabies vaccinations at the Government Medical College Hospital in Khandwa. Malgaon residents told officials that the animal was captured on the spot but became unresponsive. When they left it for a while, the jackal darted into a wooded patch near a river, the official said citing the locals' version. "Canids, including foxes and wolves, pretend to be lifeless in difficult situations before fleeing," he added.

Ongoing investigations

Sandeep Waskale, East Kalibheet sub-divisional officer of forests, acknowledged the video and stated that investigations are ongoing. He noted that canids, such as foxes and wolves, often display lifeless behaviour in intimidating situations before escaping. Furthermore, officials are still on the lookout for the wild animal, with two teams currently searching for it.

Broader wildlife concerns

The rise in wildlife attacks is alarming, especially with wolves reportedly responsible for multiple fatal incidents in Uttar Pradesh, where they have been linked to at least six deaths in a short period. The incident in Khandwa raises critical questions about human-wildlife interactions and the safety of local communities facing increasingly aggressive wildlife.

