District In-Charge Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah Pledges Unwavering Efforts For Development In Ratlam

District in-charge Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah chairing review meeting | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District in-charge minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah chaired a review meeting on Wednesday. He emphasised the government's commitment to the development of Ratlam.

"Every effort will be made for the development of the city. No stone will be left unturned," the minister stated. During the meeting, a proposal to designate Ratlam as a divisional headquarters was passed which will be forwarded to the state government for approval. Shah highlighted that Ratlam meets all necessary criteria for this status.

One of the key initiatives discussed was the expansion of the Ratlam airstrip, which will accommodate larger aircraft. Plans are also underway to identify alternative land for a more extensive airstrip to enhance connectivity and support economic growth in the region.

Additionally, Shah instructed officials to compile detailed information regarding the schemes of the Ratlam Development Authority. He proposed the establishment of a Minister-in-Charge Help Desk at the Ratlam collectorate, where public complaints and applications can be received and addressed by the administration.

To ensure ongoing oversight, Shah announced that he would visit Ratlam monthly to review progress and address any emerging issues. During the meeting, he also received updates on the Rs 23 crore project aimed at beautifying and upgrading the Deepeshwar Mahadev temple located at the Sipawara confluence of the Shipra and Chambal rivers.

The minister reviewed presentations regarding the construction of the Jaora industrial cluster and sought necessary guidelines for the development of a Namkeen cluster in the area.

The meeting was attended by MP Sudhir Gupta, district panchayat president Lala Bai and various MLAs from the region.