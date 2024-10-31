District Admin To Begin Land Demarcation Through Private Agencies; E-Tender Open Until November 18

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the initiative of the district administration, now the work of demarcation of land would be done by private agencies as well. The move will quickly resolve the cases the demarcation. As per the wish of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, an innovative initiative has been taken by collector Asheesh Singh for quick resolution of demarcation cases in the district.

Under this, demarcation can now be done through private agencies in the district. Landowners will no longer have to wait for demarcation by the team of district administration. Demarcation of lands can now be done quickly and on time. It is noteworthy that CM Dr. Yadav given instructions that quick and timely resolution of revenue cases should be ensured.

For this, Revenue Maha Abhiyan was also been run in two phases on the instructions given by the Chief Minister. Better results of these Maha Abhiyans have come out. On the initiative of collector Singh, now demarcation work is to be done in the district through Electronic Total Station (ETS) Machine through private agencies.

For this, e-tender has also been floated for providing skilled human resources from the agencies. E-tender has been published. Interested agencies can drop e-tender between 04 November to 18 November. Tender will be opened on 21 November. The landowners will be greatly benefited by the above new system of demarcation.