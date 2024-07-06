DISPLEASURE| Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Unhappy At Long-Delay In District Hospital Construction | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister and health minister Rajendra Shukla expressed his displeasure over the long-pending construction of the District Hospital during his visit on Saturday. The hospital, under construction for six years despite an initial one-year completion plan, has drawn criticism for its significant delays. Shukla, upon entering the hospital, immediately urged officials to expedite the completion of the facility.

"The construction work was supposed to be finished in one year, but it's been six years now," he said, reprimanding the officials. He stressed that design changes were internal matters and irrelevant to the public, who only sees an unfinished hospital after the old one was demolished. The minister highlighted that the delays have tarnished the reputation of the government, the health department, and the Housing Board.

In defence, officials cited a change from a 100-bed to a 300-bed hospital as a reason for the delay. However, Shukla insisted the work be completed within six to eight months, with a functioning 100-bed section ready in one and a half months. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, and other officials also accompanied him during the visit.

Despite the minister's stern remarks, he left the site without inspecting the evident flaws, such as water leakage from the hospital walls. Addressing the media, he maintained that the hospital was still under construction and performance was guaranteed.

CMHO reprimanded

Minister Shukla reprimanded CMHO Dr BS Saitya and other officials for failing to inform MLA Malini Gaud about the inspection. Gaud, who had previously complained about the slow construction progress, was not present during the visit. Shukla insisted that such oversights should not happen in the future and directed health and housing board officials to brief Gaud on the project at her residence.