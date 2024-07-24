 Display Of Faith: Divyang Sagar From Khetia Completes 700 Km Padyatra
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 01:25 AM IST
Divyang Sagar Sirsat |

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In an inspiring display of faith and determination, Sagar Sirsat, a 50 per cent divyang from Khetia, completed a 700km padyatra (foot march) to Pandharpur, Maharashtra, to have darshan of Lord Vitthal.

Sagar, who started his journey on June 19, walked around 25-30 km daily, braving the scorching heat and rough terrain, to reach the revered temple town. Despite his physical limitations, Sagar's enthusiasm and faith in God drove him to complete the arduous journey alone.

The padyatra was part of the Dindi (foot journey) that starts from Lamkani village of Dhule district, organised by Haribhakt Sanjay Maharaj. Sagar received support from various individuals, including Haribhakt Hira Appa Shelar, Mohan Dada Borse Shantaram Dada and Bhura Dada.

As Sagar walked through the villages and towns, he was greeted with warmth and admiration by the locals, who were inspired by his determination and faith. Sagar's journey was not just a physical challenge, but also a spiritual one, as he sought to connect with the divine and find inner peace.

After completing his one-month-long religious journey, Sagar was welcomed and appreciated by the citizens at Hanuman Chowk. He expressed immense happiness and spiritual peace and plans to undertake a similar journey every year.

Sagar's inspiring story is a testament to the power of faith and devotion and serves as a motivation to others to pursue their goals despite any challenges they may face.

