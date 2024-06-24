Disaster Averted: Roof Collapse At Govt School In MP Triggers Panic, No Casualties Reported

MLA Pratap Grewal and top officials of the education department inspecting the spot after the roof of a dilapidated school building collapsed in a storm | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The roof of the Government Primary School building in Ruparel village under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district collapsed on Sunday night due to heavy rain and a storm.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the incident occurred outside school hours. The school, which has 212 students from classes 1 to 5, operates in four rooms, one of which is used as an office. The collapsed structure was an old, unused building adjacent to the active classrooms.

Upon receiving the news, Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal, along with development block education officer (BEO) Sunil Kumar Ostwal, block resource coordinator Boot Singh Bhanwar, and other education department officials, promptly visited the site to assess the situation.

The MLA expressed strong dissatisfaction with the state of school infrastructure in rural areas, highlighting the decaying conditions of several other school buildings, including those of Primary School Jhaai, Bandikhali, Gundirela, Talavpada, and Madad.

Grewal emphasised the urgent need for government intervention, stating, "The government should take care of the dilapidated buildings. If the roof had collapsed during school hours, a major accident could have occurred."

Despite annual allocations for the repair of dilapidated buildings, many schools remain in dire condition due to alleged bureaucratic inefficiencies and corruption. The collapse at Ruparel serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and the immediate need for structural improvements to ensure student safety.

BEO Ostwal assured that actions are being taken to clear the debris and evaluate the proposals for the repair of dilapidated buildings. Meanwhile, the education department continues to face criticism for its lack of timely response and preventive measures.