Dilemma For Mahila Thana: Husband Wants Divorce Because Of Wife's Short Height In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The women's police station in Khandwa has faced an odd situation, where a woman came complaining about her husband that he wanted to divorce her because of her short height.

The woman explained that her husband had been constantly ridiculing her for being shorter than him, causing her immense distress. She sought assistance from the women's police station to address this issue and find a resolution to save her marriage.

The matter was reported at Mordad village, where complainant Savita lodged a complaint against her husband Ravindra, a resident of Sankheda village, claiming that her husband Ravindra wanted to sever all relations with her.

Accusing him of mental torture, she claimed that her in-laws, including her husband, teased her, saying, "Tu Mere Samne Bakri Hai Aur Mein Tere Samne Unthoon" (you're like a goat in front of me and I'm a camel in front of you).

"He neither picks up my phone, nor does he come to take me home, nor does he even talk to me." The complainant said that even her sister-in-law taunted her, saying that her brother did not like her.

After receiving the complaint, Mahila Thana Police is now investigating this entire matter. Mahila police station in-charge Sulochana Gehlot said, "An application has been received in which there is a clash regarding height after marriage. Due to the woman's short height, her husband does not want to keep her."

"We have heard the complainant. Her husband has also been called, and both of them will be given legal counselling. We will resolve the issue soon after listening to both parties and whatever legal action is required will be taken," she added.