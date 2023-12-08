Digvijaya, Nath’s Inflated Ego Led To Congress Defeat: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday held road-show in Raghogarh assembly constituency of Guna to thank voters for supporting the BJP in the recently concluded state assembly elections.

In a dig at Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of the Congress, he said, “Their inflated ego led to the defeat of their party and they are blaming the EVMs.”

Taking on Digvijaya Singh, the CM said, “What kind of CM was he? Roads were full of potholes or we can say there were roads in potholes. Diggi Raja always said that BJP wouldn’t tell the date of Ram temple. Now the temple is being built in Ayodhya.”

Notably, both the BJP and the Congress won two assembly seats each in Guna district. BJP won Guna where Pannhalal Shakya won by 66,454 votes and Priyanka Penchi defeated Congress candidate and Diggi’s younger brother Laxman Singh by 61,570 votes.

For Congress, former cabinet minister and son of Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan Singh won Raghogarh by a margin 4,505 votes, while Rishi Agrawal emerged victorious from Bamoriby 14,796.

Earlier, CM was supposed to reach Raghogarh at 1 pm. However, due to a change in schedule, he reached Raghogarh at 2.45 pm. District president Dharmendra Sikarwar welcomed him at the helipad in ITI. CM reached the venue from the helipad in a road show.

Jaivardhan won from Raghogarh by a very narrow margin

Raghogarh seat is considered a stronghold of Congress. The party had been winning from here for a long time. Currently, Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh is the MLA from here. He won the election from this seat for the third consecutive time. However, this time his victory margin was reduced to a meagre 4,505 votes. In 2018 elections, his victory margin was 43,688 votes. This time, BJP's Hirendra Singh gave him a tough fight. Even in proper Raghogarh, Congress lost 10 polling booths. While Congress got 95,738 votes, BJP got 91,233 votes.

Preparations for 2024 LS begins

Many believe that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has started preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister's focus is on the lost seats. In this context, he held a road show in Raghogarh, the stronghold of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

CM Shivraj said, “My campaign will continue. I have come to express my gratitude to the public. My resolve is to win 29 out of 29 seats for PM Modi.”

“This campaign of mine will continue,” he said in a he road show in Raghogarh market and added, “I have set out with Mission 29. 29 lotus garlands have to be placed around the neck of PM Modi, for this it is necessary to win 230 assemblies.”