Digital Arrest: Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹46 Lakh By Conmen In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In another case of digital arrest, an elderly woman was duped of Rs 46 lakh by conmen, who posed themselves as TRAI officials, custom and CBI officials and threatened that her documents were used in the illegal activities. The woman was held digitally and arrested for about 48 hours on the pretext of surveillance and investigation into the case.

It is noteworthy that a scientist of RRCAT was duped of Rs 71 lakh by conmen recently. Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the woman had received a call from an unidentified number on September 11. The caller informed her that he is an officer from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

According to the woman, the caller had informed that a SIM card was purchased in her name and her number was used in an illegal advertisement and harassment case. He informed the woman that a FIR was lodged against her and all her numbers would be deactivated.

She got another phone call and the caller informed that a parcel with details of her Aadhar Card was sent to Cambodia. The parcel was stopped by the Custom Department and the inquiry is on.

Later, she received a WhatsApp call and the caller introduced himself as a CBI officer. He informed the woman that a passbook was received from the place of one Sandeep Kumar. When she informed that she doesn’t know Sandeep, the caller threatened her that drugs, terrorism and money laundering related transactions were done in her bank account.

He threatened that a case was registered against her and investigation is on so she should transfer all her money to them. The woman got scared and transferred Rs 40 lakh to the bank account number given by the caller on September 13.

The next day, she received a call and the caller told her that she was under surveillance. They somehow received Rs 6 lakh more from the woman. When the woman came to know that she was duped by the conmen, she reported the matter to the National Crime Reporting Portal. On the basis of her complaint, the crime branch registered a case under section 308 (2), 318 (4), 3 (5) of BNS and started an investigation to identify the accused.