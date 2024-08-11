DIFFICULT SITUATION| Traffic Police Efforts To Streamline Traffic Going Waste

People violating signal from all lanes at Ranipura Square | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Traffic Police, who are going to great lengths to improve traffic awareness among citizens and are putting in considerable efforts to manage the city's increasing traffic, find themselves between a rock and a hard place. On one side, people continue to violate rules with impunity, while on the other, Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras are non-operational due to a funding payment tangle involving higher authorities of the state.

DCP (Traffic) Arvind Tiwari said on Friday, “The RLVD’s operating unit has not received funds because of which the RLVD system has ceased to be operational since March and can restart only after the pending payment is cleared.”

The RLVD cameras have been installed at around 25 squares but RLVD challans for traffic violations are not being generated on these squares as the system is non-operational as of now. He added that several letters have been written by the Indore Traffic Police to the state government for restarting RLVD operations. However, the procedure is taking time and has not been initiated till now.

In 2024 by the month of February only 7472 challans were issued while last year a total of 59,696 challans were issued. Police officials said that police are manually imposing fines on people who are jumping red lights, especially on the busiest squares in the city. There are several squares including Palasia Square and Bhanwarkuan Square where jawans are deployed and they ensure that no violation occurs, the officials said.

As per the records, there are more than 25 squares where the RLVD system has been installed while around 13 squares have Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras. DCP Tiwari said that the ITMS cameras are operational and challans are being issued at around 9 squares only.