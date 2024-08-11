 DIFFICULT SITUATION| Traffic Police Efforts To Streamline Traffic Going Waste
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDIFFICULT SITUATION| Traffic Police Efforts To Streamline Traffic Going Waste

DIFFICULT SITUATION| Traffic Police Efforts To Streamline Traffic Going Waste

Police forced to halt RLVD ops, people violate rules with impunity

ARSH RAFIK VISAALUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
People violating signal from all lanes at Ranipura Square | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Traffic Police, who are going to great lengths to improve traffic awareness among citizens and are putting in considerable efforts to manage the city's increasing traffic, find themselves between a rock and a hard place. On one side, people continue to violate rules with impunity, while on the other, Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras are non-operational due to a funding payment tangle involving higher authorities of the state.

DCP (Traffic) Arvind Tiwari said on Friday, “The RLVD’s operating unit has not received funds because of which the RLVD system has ceased to be operational since March and can restart only after the pending payment is cleared.”

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case
Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As Reason For Denial
Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As Reason For Denial
Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing
Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced For Killing Colleague At Actor’s House
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced For Killing Colleague At Actor’s House
Read Also
Indore: IMC To Launch Crackdown On Single-Use Plastic, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Warns Of Strict...
article-image

The RLVD cameras have been installed at around 25 squares but RLVD challans for traffic violations are not being generated on these squares as the system is non-operational as of now. He added that several letters have been written by the Indore Traffic Police to the state government for restarting RLVD operations. However, the procedure is taking time and has not been initiated till now.

In 2024 by the month of February only 7472 challans were issued while last year a total of 59,696 challans were issued. Police officials said that police are manually imposing fines on people who are jumping red lights, especially on the busiest squares in the city. There are several squares including Palasia Square and Bhanwarkuan Square where jawans are deployed and they ensure that no violation occurs, the officials said.

As per the records, there are more than 25 squares where the RLVD system has been installed while around 13 squares have Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras. DCP Tiwari said that the ITMS cameras are operational and challans are being issued at around 9 squares only.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MBBS Student Sabia Khan Pathan Safely Returns To India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

MBBS Student Sabia Khan Pathan Safely Returns To India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

MP: CBN & Police Seize Large Quantities Of Narcotics In Coordinated Anti-Drug Operations

MP: CBN & Police Seize Large Quantities Of Narcotics In Coordinated Anti-Drug Operations

CRACKDOWN | Seven, Including Two Minors, Arrested With Weapons

CRACKDOWN | Seven, Including Two Minors, Arrested With Weapons

ROAD WOES | Dhar-Indore Highway Deteriorates As Maintenance Neglected

ROAD WOES | Dhar-Indore Highway Deteriorates As Maintenance Neglected

National Green Tribunal Guidelines To Be Followed For Idol Making

National Green Tribunal Guidelines To Be Followed For Idol Making