DiabetesIndia-2023: Going back to roots, opting millets can save from diabetes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Diabetes is a silent killer and is affecting millions of people across the globe. However, going back to the roots can save people from the non-communicable disease i.e. by following the food habits of our ancestors of consuming millets in our daily diet,” experts participating in the international conference on Diabetes—DiabetesIndia-2023.

“Millets are rich in protein with good carbohydrates. Diabetic patients’ diet is determined on the basis of glycemic index. If the glycemic index is high, then it immediately increases the blood sugar level in patients. Our effort should be to replace that high glycemic index food with low glycemic index food, that's why we recommend sugar patients to take millets,” the experts said on the second-day of the conference.

Organising secretary Dr Bharat Sabu said, “Experts from India and abroad shared their experiences on diabetes through research papers. General physicians were also informed to deal with the complications of this disease. Other speakers will read their research papers on the last day on Sunday. Along with this, meetings will also be held on various issues related to diabetes.”

Dr Supratik Bhattacharya, an expert from Kolkata, presented his research on Imeglimin and said that insulin resistance is comparatively high in Indians. By prescribing the use of the molecule imeglimin, doctors can save patients from further complications right from the start.

1 in 3 people is overweight

Dr Rucha Mehta of Ahmedabad said that one out of every three people is overweight. “Those who are overweight have a 40 per cent chance of developing type 2 diabetes in the next 5-10 years and 60 per cent if their parents have diabetes,” she said.