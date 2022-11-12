Dhar: Youth sentenced to 20-yrs' RI for rape

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A special court (under POCSO Act) here in Dhar sentenced a rape accused to 20-year rigorous imprisonment.

Additional district prosecution officer (media in-charge) Archana Dangi informed that the court found 23-year-old Lokesh, a resident of Narayanpura village under Sagore police station limit in Dhar district guilty under Section 366, 363 (kidnapping), 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days), and Section 5(l)/6 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (sexual assault).

Dangi informed that leading the prosecution, special public prosecutor Aarti Agrawal informed the court about how the accused abducted and sexually assaulted the victim for more than two months on the pretext of marriage.

Dangi added that on May 24, 2021, the victim went missing and her parents lodged her missing report at the Sagore police station. At that time she was 17-year-old. The accused kept the victim confined for two months and exploited her sexually on the pretext of marriage.

Later, police arrested him and set the girl free. Police produced him before the court and based on evidence and the statement of the victim, her parents and her medical reports, the court found him guilty under relevant Sections of IPC and POCSO and sentenced him to imprisonment.