Dhar: Youth electrocuted during maintenance work dies; kin holds protests, demands compensation

Officials gave written assurance to the protesters | FP PHOTO

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The kin of a 26 year old youth who died after getting electrocuted earlier this month, held protests in front of Rajgarh Nagar situated office of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) on Saturday. Family members of the deceased, parked the ambulance carrying his dead body in front of the office and blocked the Adarsh road.

The victim, named Kaalu, got electrocuted on November 6, while he was doing maintenance work on an electric pole near Nirmala Convent School on Indore-Ahmedabad Old Highway. He was a resident of Bhangarh road and was taken to hospital immediately after the incident. Kaalu lost his life during treatment on Friday afternoon.

Victim’s relatives were angry at none of the electricity department officials being present when Kaalu’s dead body was brought home. They demanded compensation and a government job for one of the family members. On receiving the information about chakkajam, Rajgarh Nagar police along with electricity department's executive engineer B.M. Gupta and tehsildar Dinesh Sonartia reached the spot and tried to persuade the protesters to go back after giving them written assurance regarding their demands. After about 30 minutes, the family members left to perform the last rites of the youth and the blockade on Adarsh road ended.

Speaking on the incident, B.M. Gupta said that the yoth had fallen down from the pole due to electrocution and died during treatment in Indore. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the deceased’s family and a family member will be given a job in place of him. On the other hand, lineman Govind Rajput has been suspended in the same case. .

