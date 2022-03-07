Dhar: Woman consumes poison after police reach to remove Kiosk

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman consumed poisonous substance in front of the police and district administration team who reached there to remove her Kiosk in Mahi colony near Silverhill, Dhar district on Monday.

The incident occurred around 4 pm. The woman, Chhaya runs the general store kiosk in the locality.

According to reports, on the complaint of local residents about illegal encroachment, the police team was reached there along with a JCB machine to remove the shop. Following the action of police, Chhaya had a dispute with them and later she consumed the poison.

She got unconscious and fell down on the ground. The police officials took her immediately to the district hospital.

Dhar tehsildar Vinod Rathore said that she had put her kiosk on the government property. The department also issued notice to her following the complaint of the locals. When the team reached to remove the encroachment, she consumed a poisonous substance. She was admitted to the hospital. Doctors said that she was out of danger, Rathore added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 05:46 PM IST