Dhar: Vaccination of teachers, kin begins at 6 places in Dahi as officials visit villages for motivation

Dahi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Acting on directives of SDM Vivek Kumar, Block Education Officer Satish Chandra Patidar and Block Resource Coordinator Manoj Dubey visited villages on Saturday to approach families of teachers and sankul centres with an appeal to get vaccinated.

As a result, the teachers who are 45 and above visited 6 centres set up in the block to get themselves vaccinated. Patidar went to other villages apart from Dahi and Padiyal, called teachers to sankul centre and encouraged them for inoculation. He then took them to hospital for vaccination. He asked teachers to encourage villagers too to get jabs.

With their efforts, Dahi topped in making Ayushman cards, which district collector praised. Besides, an action plan has also been chalked out to motivate villagers through teachers. Teachers Irfan Mansuri, Sarupchand Malviya, Rakesh Solanki, Bhuvan Singh Solanki have come forward to motivated villagers.

BMO Vijay Aharwal said on Patidar’s request, vaccination centres have been started at six places.