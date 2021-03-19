Dhar: Vaccination begins at 18 places in Bagh, health department appeals to people to stay safe

Bagh (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Vaccination against Covid-19 began in Bagh at 18 places from Thursday. People above 60 years of age, local residents between 45 to 60 years who are suffering from serious ailments are to be vaccinated in the second phase.

Block Medical Officer Dr RK Shinde said people are being vaccinated at Community Health Centre in Bagh, Community Health Centre in Tanda, Primary Health Centre in Akhada and Primary Health Centre in Narwali. From Thursday, vaccination commenced in Mahakalpura, Bandhaniya, Merti, Bhamori, Agar apart from Pipariyapani, Ghatbori, Jhirpaniya, Takari and Kherwa.

The vaccination is also being done in Ambasoti, Baki Tanda, Magdi and Kakadkua centres in Tanda sector. Dr Shinde has appealed to people to come in big numbers at vaccination centres. “Vaccine is safe and has no side effects. Lakhs of health workers and frontline workers have already been vaccinated. Through vaccination alone, protection from pandemic is possible,” he added.

He said people above 60 years of age and those suffering from serious ailments can get themselves vaccinated at any of the centres. People can register themselves for vaccination online or can go to vaccination centres, get registered and get jabs, according to Dr Shinde.