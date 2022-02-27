Dhar: Two killed, four injured in road mishap, CCTV video goes viral

Dhar/Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons travelling in a Bolero were crushed to death and four people sustained severe injuries after a rashly driven Bolero spun in mid-air after being tossed in the air before falling on a bike on Sunday.

This hair-raising mishap took place at Ambada village in Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district.

According to the Kukshi police, the Bolero ferrying labourers was heading to Manawar from Susari village. The deceased have been identified as Premsingh, 18, a resident of Padgyar village and Antim, 21, a resident of Moripura village.

The four who were seriously injured in the accident have been identified as Inder Singh and Jitendra Singh, both travelling in the SUV and Tarun, 24, and Sardar, 40, who were on the motorcycle. Two others who were in SUV got minor injuries. Jitendra, whose condition is said to be critical was referred to Barwani district hospital.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows that the Bolero was travelling at a high speed and its driver lost control over it while negotiating a curve on the road.

The speed of the vehicle could be gauged by the fact that the Bolero was tossed in the air and spun three-four times before falling on the bike.

The video shows that the rider of the bike had judged the danger and he along with the pillion rider tried to run by jumping off the bike. But, the Bolero fell on both of them.

Police said the injured were rushed to a nearby community health centre from where one of them was referred to Barwani district hospital as his condition was critical. Bodies have been sent to the community health centre for post-mortem.

