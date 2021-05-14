Dhar: Truck gets new look, converted into ambulance to have separate identity

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): State's Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister and Covid minister incharge of the district, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, handed over the oxygen ambulance to chief medical and health officer Dr Jitendra Choudhary at Circuit House here on Thursday.

At present, oxygen is being supplied by different vehicles. Due to lack of separate identity, many times there is a problem in their smooth movement. The government also gave such vehicles the status of ambulance.

In view of this, minister and collector Alok Kumar Singh asked managers of Eicher company to design the vehicle in a way that it can be identified as an oxygen supplying vehicle from a distance. The company agreed and designed its truck 2095 XP likewise.

This ambulance was handed over to Dhar district hospital yesterday. These oxygen ambulances will be able to transport 50 cylinders at a time. Collector Alok Kumar Singh, MLA Neena Verma, civil surgeon Dr Anusuya Gawli were present with others.