DHAR: Tribal department goofs: Error in government order keeps block education officer away from new post

Sardarpur (Dhar district): District’s Sardarpur development block is waiting for its new block education officer (BEO) though more than a month has passed after the tribal welfare department shifted Pansemal BEO Pramod Kumar Mathur from Barwani to Sardarpur.
Mathur is set to replace junior high school principal Anand Pathak who is holding three key posts. A typo error in government order left no option before Mathur but to wait for rectified order.
According to information, state tribal welfare department under secretary Sachindra Rao in an order (No 1528/1496/2020/25/1 dated December 24, 2020) transferred Pansemal block education officer Pramod Kumar Mathur as Sardarpur Block Development Officer instead of Block Education Officer. Though a month has passed, Mathur has not received rectified order.
When contacted, Pramod Kumar Mathur said he is waiting for new order. There is an error in the transfer order. Until the error is rectified, he will not be able to join as Block Education Officer in Sardarpur. In fact, Sardarpur block always remains in the news when it comes to education department’s functioning.
Before Mathur’s transfer to Sardarpur, junior high school principal Anand Pathak was in news for holding three key posts - director of tribal welfare department in Dhar, Manda project officer, and Sardarpur block education officer.
Free Press published a report on December 7 and the matter was brought to notice of Ganesh Bhabhar, Divisional Deputy Commissioner, Tribal Welfare Development Department, Indore, who was upset with the functioning of Tribal Development Department Dhar office.
Taking cognisance, the department shifted Mathur from Pansemal to Sardarpur and relieved Pathak from the post of block education officer. However, Pathak still has the charge of assistant director and Manda project officer, a project going on in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district, which is against government norms. Insiders claim that Pathak got the posts due to patronage of Dhar district tribal welfare department’s assistant commissioner Brijesh Pandey.
