DHAR: Tribal cooperative societies’ strike ends after 2 weeks following deliberations between state government and Madhya Pradesh Sahkari Karamchari Mahasangh

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The 12-day long strike of tribal cooperative societies ended on Tuesday after a consensus was reached between societies and the state government. The government has given an assurance to provide resolution within two months.

The strike ended after 12 days following deliberations between state government and Madhya Pradesh Sahkari Karamchari Mahasangh. The staff of cooperative societies expressed satisfaction on the decision of positive resolution by government.

Tribal Cooperative Committee Union president Nandkishore Solanki said three main demands were presented before the government, which included, salary discrepancy, regularisation of staff with regard to commission. The government has accepted the demands and constituted a committee and assured them that within two months resolution will be provided. Trusting the government, they ended the strike on Tuesday, he added.

Due to strike of the workers of tribal cooperative societies, the work under the public distribution system in the rural areas had suffered a setback. The farmers were highly inconvenienced as they had to register for purchase of wheat and gram.