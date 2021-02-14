DHAR: Transformer with open wires in tribal settlement causes resentment among villagers in Sardarpur tehsil

Sardarpur (Dhar district): The electricity transformer in tribal settlement Baidafaliya of Phulgawdi village, which is 3 kilometres away from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters, has open and hanging wires that may cause mishaps. However, west discom has paid no heed, claim villagers. The transformer supplies electricity round the clock.

Villagers Gulab, Tulsiram Damor, Bunty Bhabhar, Laxman Meda told Free Press that settlement is inhabited by poor tribals. Mohalla class is conducted near the transformer where children come to study.

Though the complaints were made to west discom repeatedly, it turned a blind eye to the grave issue. In fact, few dogs died of electrocution as they stepped on open wires hanging from transformer. “If a mishap occurs, west discom will be solely responsible for it,” villager Gulab said.