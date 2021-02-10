DHAR: Maut ki Ghati sees narrow escape as tractor rams hotel in Bagh, no human loss reported

Bagh (Dhar district): A tractor loaded with iron rods lost control and entered a hotel located on Maut Ki Ghati on Bypass on Tuesday. The customers who were standing outside the hotel and a young boy sitting inside it made a narrow escape. No loss of life was reported.

According to information, the loaded truck lost control and rammed the hotel of Shyam Sisodiya. Eye witnesses Shanu Khan and his younger brother Dilawar Khan said the tractor was coming at a low speed but as there was water on the road, it lost control. The driver wasn’t able to apply brakes on time and it entered the hotel damaging it to some extent. A bike got tucked under the tractor while the customers standing outside and a young boy sitting inside the hotel made a narrow escape as the people nearby raised alert.

Dilawar Khan said that accidents have become common in Maut Ki Ghati but authorities concerned appear least bothered. The local residents conduct businesses there risking their lives. The traffic from both the sides was blocked due to accident and it resumed after tractor was removed out of shop with the help of a JCB.