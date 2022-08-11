Dhar: Tiranga rally taken out by Cooperative Departments

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A Tiranga rally was held in the district to commemorate the 75th year of independence on Wednesday. It was organised by various cooperative departments including the District Central Bank, marketing federation, credit co- operative societies and institutions. The rally started from Lalbagh under the guidance of panchayat CEO KL Meena.

During this, citizens played patriotic songs to express their affection towards the country. Along with this, officials urged citizens to hoist the Tri-colour on their houses from August 13-15 to celebrate the Independence Day of India.

Addressing the procession Cooperatives Deputy Commissioner Parmanand Godaria said that, "the purpose of the yatra is to awaken national spirit among people". It concluded at Cooperative Central Bank Headquarters Building, Dindayal Puram via main areas like Naogaon, Hatwara, Nalchha Darwaza, Bus Stand, Mohan Talkies, and others.

On this occasion, Central Bank general manager PS Dhanwal, district co-operative union administrator BS Solanki, manager Surendra Singh Panwar , and all the employees were also present.

Sarva dharma Tiranga Yatra taken out

A sarva dharma Tiranga Yatra was organised on Wednesday in Dhar under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

All the participants started the vehicle rally from Dhar district court complex and traversed various localities of the city before the rally ended at the District Court premises. The executive committee of Dhar District Bar Association and all the members of Dhar District Bar Association were present. The information about the said event was provided by advocate Sumit Kumar Yadav, joint secretary, Dhar District Bar Association.