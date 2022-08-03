Dhar: Tiranga Kawad Yatra to be organised on Aug 8

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): "Rashtradharma Samarsata Tiranga Kawad Yatra" would be organised on August 8 to commemorate the 75th year of independence. In this context, a press conference was conducted by yatra in-charge and BJP district president Rajiv Yadav.

Addressing the programme he said, through this Yatra, 75, 000 devotees will be performing Jalabhishek in 75 Lord Shiva temples in the district with the water from 75 different religious places. He added we must keep the contribution of all the known and unknown revolutionaries alive in our hearts and hence this Kawad Yatra is organised under Amrit Mahotsav to honour them.

Regarding this, he appealed to all the devotees of the district to join the Yatra on August 8 which will start at 10:00 am from Lalbagh and go to Shri Dhareshwar temple in Dhar. It will cover many places including Digthan, Sagaur, Ghatabillod, Pithampur, Indorama, Akoliya, Baradari, and Tirla.

During the press conference, Rajiv Yadav, Raghuvardas Maharaj,

Sitaram Maharaj, Mohandas Maharaj, Prakashpuri Maharaj, Naga Maharaj, Nirbhay Singh Patel, Ashok Patel, Vijay Raghuvanshi, Anita Mahale and many others were also present.