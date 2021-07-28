Madhya Pradesh: Three labourers fall into tank in Dhar, die

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three Laborers died after falling into a tank in Hettich India Furniture Company in sector 3, Pithampur area in the district on Wednesday, the police said.

Immediately after the incident, officials of the company sent the labourers to a private hospital in Indore, where they died. The workers were aged between 21 and 25 years.

When asked about the action, police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that the police would take over the bodies after the hospital authorities complete the formalities.