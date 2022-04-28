Dhar: Three booked for threatening woman to circulate morphed photos on social media

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Police in Tirla village of Dhar district have booked three persons for threatening to circulate morphed photographs of a woman on social media.

Tirla police station-in-charge Bhagchandra Tanwar said that the case has been registered after a woman lodged her complaint with the police claiming Ankit Choudhary, Harsh Mukati and Narayan Mukati, all residents of Tirla village were threatening her.

The complainant claimed that one of them approached her on social media and started a conversation. After some time, the other two too started chatting with her and pressuring her to meet them. Fearing something amiss, she stopped chatting with them.

She added that one of them Ankit Choudhary starts blackmailing her and asked her to meet him at some deserted place and threatened to circulate her morphed pictures on social media as well as send them to her husband as well if she does not agree to his demands. The complainant added that Ankit also demanded Rs 10,000 from her.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against the trio under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

