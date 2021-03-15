Dhar: Tewariya fair kicks off ahead annual Bhagoria fest in tribal predominant Kukshi tehsil

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing pandemic, Tewariya fair kicked off on Monday in Kukshi tehsil ahead of annual Bhagoria fair while following all the norms laid by the district administration to contain corona pandemic.

Bhagoria fair is expected to begin from March 22 and will continue till March 28. Observers say that crowd thronging the markets during Tewariya fair will decide the fate of Bhagoria Haat this year after the postponement of Badkeshwar Mahadev fair on Mahashivratri.

The administration will soon clear its stance over the upcoming Bhagoria Haat. Meanwhile, political leaders have made preparations for campaigning ahead of three-tier panchayat election in coming month during Bhagoria fair.

It is certain that the leaders of both BJP and Congress will campaign to drum up support for their party-backed candidates during Bhagoria fair. Bhagoria will thus provide an opportunity to promote their political agenda.

At present, everyone is waiting what the corona guidelines will be for Bhagoria Haat as the district administration has not made any disclosure. When contacted, Tehsildar Sunil Davar said corona guidelines will be decided at senior administrative level.