Dhar: Taekwondo trainer booked for repeatedly raping woman

The incident dates to December 1, 2020 to October 29.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 08:46 PM IST
Representative image |
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A taekwondo trainer of SPDA ground was booked by the Kotwali police for allegedly raping a woman. A zero FIR was registered by Kotwali Police station which was transferred to AJAK Police Station. 

As per further details, the victim was preparing for police recruitment). and used to visit SPDA grounds frequently for physical training. Here she met the trainer who befriended her and allegedly made physical relations with the woman on the promise of providing better guidance for selection, without her consent in a a hotel room.

As per police, the accused has been identified as Gagan Singh, a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. He has been accused of repeatedly raping the victim in a hotel room threatening her with uploading private chats/conversations in public. 

The incident dates to December 1, 2020 to October 29. The victim lodged a complaint after which the police booked him under zero FIR as the matter relates to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

Following which, SC/ST desk in-charge Neelam Chongad recorded the statement of the victim and conducted a medical test and further investigation is underway into the case to nab the accused.

