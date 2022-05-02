Dhar: Seriously injured woman lies on ground around half an hour as police fail to reach spot

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A seriously injured woman lay on the ground for around half an hour as the police team, barely one kilometre away from the spot, had not responded to an emergency call in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The incident occurred near Nalcha village which falls under Nalcha police station limit in Dhar district. The injured woman has been identified as Reena, wife of Dhaniya Singh, a tribal from the adjoining village. She was seriously injured after a motorcycle on which she along with her husband was riding collided head-on with another motorcycle.

Dhaniya Singh and another person on the other motorcycle were also injured, but their condition was relatively better in comparison to Reena. After the accident, a passerby called the emergency number and the police. They waited for the police for around half an hour and even called the police control room but all the efforts were in vain.

After that they first took Reena to the community health centre, from where she was referred to Dhar district hospital, as her condition got worse due to delay in reaching the health centre.

The police team reached the spot after she was taken to the hospital. Upset with the police's reckless attitude, people who were present at the spot started misbehaving with the cops.

On the other hand, quoting the reason behind the delay in arrival, one of the cop on condition of anonymity claimed that the entire staff was busy in VVIP security arrangements here as chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief minister Kamal Nath were going to participate in Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) convener and Manawar MLA Dr Heeralal Alawa’s wedding on Monday.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:53 PM IST