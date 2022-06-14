Dhar: Saffron brigade shows up in support of Nupur Sharma, demands stern actions against hooligans

BJP | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of members of the saffron brigade extended their support to suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma following the rape and death threats she has received after her blasphemous remarks on the Prophet Muhammad and demanded stern action against protestors under National Security Act.

Hindu supporters in a large number gathered at Hanuman temple premises near Kotwali Police station at 11 am on Tuesday and raised slogans in support of Nupur Sharma. They also recited Hanuman Chalisa as a mark to show support to back Sharma and also handed over a memorandum to the tehsildar addressed to Home Minister of India, Amit Shah.

They also condemned the violence that erupted at various places in the country after Nupur Sharma remarks went viral on the internet. They also demanded that commando security be provided to Sharma and her family. Hindus have warned that they will also take this battle to the streets if stern action is not taken.

Devkaran Jat said that none of the comments against her are forgivable and we will give a befitting reply to those who are attacking our Dharma. Those threatening Nupur Sharma should be arrested and punished.

They demanded that the state government and the union government should take strict action against the conspirators who are responsible for targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that those threatening Nupur Sharma should be arrested and punished under NSA.

