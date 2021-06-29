Dhar: Rural Livlihood Mission building in Bagh has no electricity since it was built 1 year back

Bagh (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): It has been one-and-a-half years that the new building of Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission located on the Bypass has been built. But there is no electricity connection in the building. The building is called Ajivika Bhavan.

As a result, women working in the building face problems. About 30 women stitch school uniforms every day from 10 am to 5 pm. As the centre was closed during lockdown, they took sewing machines home.

Now that the lockdown has ended, they are back to work in building. In absence of electricity, fans don’t work and and it becomes unbearable for women to stitch uniforms in hot weather and in darkness.

The women of group said electricity connection will solve their problems including availability of drinking water. Transport is another problem as their village is far off. Many times, they have to walk as buses are not easily available.

When contacted, MP State Rural Livelihood Mission Block Coordinator Suresh Parmar said district officials have been informed about it. “This problem will be solved by them. We can do nothing,” he added.