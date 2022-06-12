Dhar: Publicise benefits of public welfare schemes

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of BJP mandal president, mandal in-charge and party authorised candidates was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party district organisation to discuss party strategy ahead of three-tier panchayat elections, at the Gau Shala Hanuman Mandir Mohankheda Rajgarh on Sunday.

In his welcome speech, BJP district president Rajiv Yadav said that the core committee of the district will give its green signal to only those candidates who can win. We have to take a pledge that BJP candidates win every booth in the district. We all should not forget that Dhar district belongs to BJP patriarch Kushabhau Thackeray and set an example for others in the state.

Organisation district in-charge Shyam Bansal said that the benefits of the public welfare schemes run by the Modi and Shivraj governments should be publicised by meeting the beneficiaries of these schemes.

BJP state secretary Jaideep Patel, former district presidents Ramesh Dhariwal, Dilip Patondia, DrRaj Barfa, former MLA Karan Singh Panwar, Mukam Singh Nigwal, Kalu Singh, Virendra Baghel Sanjay Baghel were on stage.