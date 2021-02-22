Dhar: Priest’s wife loses neighbour’s gold bangle to fraudster, police clueless

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): A woman was duped of gold bangle weighing 30 grams on the pretext of giving donation in the temple. The incident occurred in Fulgawdi village, 3 kilometres from Sardarpur, at Ram temple on Sunday.
According to information, a man came on motorcycle and expressed desire to donate Rs 25,000 for the temple. He showed Rs 25,000 to Anita, wife of temple priest Madhusudan Sharma.
He told Anita to bring gold jewellery so that he can touch the money with it before offering it to Lord Ram. Anita went to neighbouring house of Shivalal Maru and brought a 30 gm gold bangle of his daughter-in-law.
She then told man to donate the money. He asked her to bring kumkum and rice for offering prayers. The wife of the priest went inside her house. To her shock, the man had disappeared with gold bangle when she returned. She told her neighbours who searched for him. Anita and villagers then lodged a complaint at Sardarpur police station. The police visited the spot and made a panchnama.
The police took the statements of Anita and woman whose bangle she brought. According to sources, the man had visited village gaushala before coming to temple. In the CCTV footage, he is visible but his face is not clear as he had covered his face with a cloth. Police station incharge Prateek Rai said police are searching for accused.