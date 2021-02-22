Dhar: Priest’s wife loses neighbour’s gold bangle to fraudster, police clueless

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): A woman was duped of gold bangle weighing 30 grams on the pretext of giving donation in the temple. The incident occurred in Fulgawdi village, 3 kilometres from Sardarpur, at Ram temple on Sunday.

According to information, a man came on motorcycle and expressed desire to donate Rs 25,000 for the temple. He showed Rs 25,000 to Anita, wife of temple priest Madhusudan Sharma.

He told Anita to bring gold jewellery so that he can touch the money with it before offering it to Lord Ram. Anita went to neighbouring house of Shivalal Maru and brought a 30 gm gold bangle of his daughter-in-law.