Dhar: Police arrest notorious criminal Bhuru Sarpanch after 3-kilometre chase

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the drive being run in the state to arrest wanted criminals, specially those carrying rewards on them, local police on Sunday arrested Bhuru Sarpanch, notorious criminal and chief of Jamda-Bhutiya gang, resident of Piparpada. He carried reward of Rs 60,000 on his head.

On July 18, Tanda police received information that Bhuru Sarpanch had come to his in-laws’ house in Khaniamba on a motorcycle. Tanda police station incharge Vijay Vaskale with his team launched search and saw Bhuru coming from Narwali towards Gurha Ghati.

On seeing police, he left his motorcycle, climbed a nearby hill and jumped into a shallow gorge. Police station incharge and his team too jumped and arrested Bhuru after a 3-kilometre chase. He was arrested with .12 bore country pistol, two live cartridges.

Bhuru is involved in several crimes like thefts, dacoity, kidnapping and attack on police. He along with his gang resided in the nearby jungles and outwitted police several times taking advantage of the hilly area and jungles. He did not refrain from attacking police with whatever weapons they had and also pelted stones on their vehicles many times.