Dhar: PMFBY work should be done in a time-bound manner

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The review meeting of managers of co-operative societies affiliated to the bank related to the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme ( Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana) was chaired at the Co-Operative Central Bank's Hall, Dhar.

In the meeting, general manager PS Dhanwal instructed that all work be done within the stipulated period. He also stressed that detailed information be made available regarding the insurance of farmers and premium deposition in the Kharif season 2022 under the Prime Minister's Fasal Bima Yojana.

It was told that this year it is mandatory for banks to deposit the premium and make an entry of the same on the crop insurance portal.

Therefore, Dhanwal asked that this work should be done with the highest priority. Along with this, he directed for speedy disposal of loan applications received under Fisherman Credit Card and Dehri Farmer Credit Card Scheme.

During this, information regarding the entry of loans on the land records portal was obtained by the committees. Regarding the computerisation of PACS, it was told that information should be given to the headquarters immediately after reviewing them.

