Dhar: PM Modi to take take part in 'Griha Pravesh' program

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Griha Pravesh' programme of newly constructed houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana ñ Rural (PMAY-R) for 5 lakh beneficiaries in the State.

In Dhar district alone, 21,234 beneficiaries will get their houses during the programme.

Meanwhile, ahead of the programme, district collector Dr Pankaj Jain chaired the review meeting and directed officials concerned to ensure micro-level monitoring of every preparation of the programme.

Collector Dr Jain ordered concerned officials to ensure that only owners of complete houses who have received four instalments are included in the programme. He said photos of the beneficiaries should be uploaded on the portal, and they must also get the benefit of other schemes of the government.

The village secretary for each gram panchayat should be made the nodal officer. Along with this, a self-employment programme will be organised on March 29. For this, all banks should benefit the maximum number of beneficiaries, Dr Jain instructed.

ADM Shringar Srivastava, district panchayat CEO KL Meena, all SDMs were present in the meeting.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:11 PM IST