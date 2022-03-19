Dhar: Petrol pump staffers thrashed in district

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Four men thrashed staffers of a petrol pump in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday, adding that one of the attackers was nabbed from the spot.

One of the workers sustained minor injuries in the incident on Friday night, a police officer said.

In a video clip of the incident, the men are seen attacking some staffers at the petrol pump office in the Dasai area, about 40 km from the Dhar district headquarters.

The victims are seen begging for mercy in the video clip.

Amzera police station inspector Kamal Singh Panwar said that prima facie the incident was a fallout of an old enmity.

It doesn't look that the accused had come to commit a robbery at the petrol pump, he added.

"I have called the petrol pump owner to record his statement. The investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind the attack," the police inspector said.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:53 AM IST