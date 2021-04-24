Dhar: Over 50 found at pre-wedding function, organiser booked for violating Covid norms in Kukshi tehsil

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar and the revenue department team took action against head of a family in Jugtalai village on Friday for organising a pre-wedding function without taking prior permission as more than 50 people were found at the programme.

Acting on the complaint of villagers, tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar and his revenue team reached the house of Kalu Singh and found that more than 50 people had gathered for a pre-wedding function. They were not following Covid norms.

The team took Kalu Singh to Kukshi police station and a case was registered against him under Section 188 of IPC. Kukshi police station incharge Kamal Gehlot has confirmed the incident.

The administration is urging people to stay at home amid rise in Covid cases. However, people gather at wedding functions that may spread infection. Tehsildar Dawar has appealed to people to take prior permission before organising functions and follow Covid norms failing which action will be taken.