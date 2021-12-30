Dhar: Over 42,000 children eligible for covid vaccine in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for vaccination of teenage between age 15 and 18 years going on at war footing here in Dhar district. Out of over 70,000 children in government schools and about 30000 children in private schools- 42,000 school students are eligible for the vaccination.

Covid-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years will begin on January 3, 2022.

Union Health Ministry has given nod to Covaxin for children in age group of 15-18 years.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcement, local administration and health department here in Dhar are on high alert.

District immunization officer Dr Sudhir Modi said that these vaccines will be administered in all government schools and residential hostels.

Online registration will also be started and offline booking will also be possible for eligible children.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:02 PM IST