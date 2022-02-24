Dhar: One sentenced to one-yr RI for assault on woman's modesty

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Durga Solanki sentenced Yogendra alias Sonu to one-year rigorous imprisonment for assault with an intent to outrage the modesty of a woman and house-trespass.

The Court found Yogendra, 36, a resident of Dedala village under Sadalpur police station in Dhar guilty under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 451 (house-trespass) of Indian Penal Code. The Court also slapped him with a penalty of Rs 1,500.

District assistant prosecution officer Meena Rawat informed that the incident took place on August 7, 2016, under the Pithampur police station limit. The victim in her complaint had informed the police that the accused molested her at her residence when she was taking a bath.

On raising alarm, she was saved by her grandmother. The victimís brothers who were outside the house caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:24 PM IST